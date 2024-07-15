Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,721. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $345.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Report on STRO

About Sutro Biopharma

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.