Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 730,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 370,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

GOGL stock remained flat at $13.22 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 478,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

