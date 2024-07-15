Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. 283,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,534. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 833,161 shares of company stock worth $28,411,148 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

