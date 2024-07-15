Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 238,780 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 238,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,464,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,764,605. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

