Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,700 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after buying an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after buying an additional 1,419,764 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

NYSE COP traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,162. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

