Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 28,666 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $25.83. 73,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

