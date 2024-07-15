Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 552,509 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 552,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 522,466 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 164,406 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.30. 1,901,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,611. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

