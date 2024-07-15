Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 185.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $4,930,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 69,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,058. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $638.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

LendingTree Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

