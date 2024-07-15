Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.02 Million in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,067. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

