Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 189,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OLO by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in OLO by 8.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $46,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,697.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Up 1.5 %

OLO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,997. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

