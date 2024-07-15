Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tennant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tennant alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tennant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tennant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Tennant Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TNC stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.02. 34,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28. Tennant has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.