Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. 325,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,767. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.