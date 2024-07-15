Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $732,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 271,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of 8X8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 990,352 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 649,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 459,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 286,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,462. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

