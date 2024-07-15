Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $755,000 in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,433,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $6,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of VYX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 435,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VYX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VYX

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.