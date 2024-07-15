Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $848,000 in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Get N-able alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NABL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of N-able by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in N-able by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Down 1.0 %

NABL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.56. 154,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,222. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 551,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $70,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 551,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,432 shares of company stock valued at $322,736. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on N-able

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.