Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 209,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Belden stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.06. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

