Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,984,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $48.51. 372,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,419. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 209.04, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

