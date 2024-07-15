Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 331,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

