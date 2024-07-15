Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bentley Systems Price Performance
BSY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $49.96. 153,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,989. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.
Bentley Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on BSY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.
Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems
In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
