Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.31. 25,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $229.57 and a one year high of $336.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.94 and its 200 day moving average is $295.53.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.