Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 138,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in 2seventy bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in 2seventy bio by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on TSVT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.
2seventy bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $10.89.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
