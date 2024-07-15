Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $745,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after purchasing an additional 565,371 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,844 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

TDS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 227,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

