Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Nkarta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NKTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. 442,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

