Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $825,000 Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,880 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,806,000 after purchasing an additional 527,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.78. 223,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,495. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock valued at $141,831,984. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

