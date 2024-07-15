Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

