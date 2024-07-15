Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 61,137 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 470.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,137 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 158,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.02. 292,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,599. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.