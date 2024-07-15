Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Comerica Bank raised its position in Halliburton by 1,125.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 213,738 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 137,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Halliburton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Halliburton by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. 4,413,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

