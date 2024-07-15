Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,770,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vontier by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 521,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 153,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,877. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.