Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Carpenter Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $5.08 on Monday, hitting $116.05. 319,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,182. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

