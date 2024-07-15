Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 51,965 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Terreno Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after purchasing an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.2 %

Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 175,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.