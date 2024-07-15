Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Gentherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Gentherm by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 37,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,399. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

