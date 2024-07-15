Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $845,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.46. 174,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKH

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.