Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $902,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

