Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Get Alector alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alector by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of ALEC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. 133,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEC

Alector Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.