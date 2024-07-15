Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 275,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 1,659,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

