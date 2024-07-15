Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AptarGroup at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.16 and a 12-month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

