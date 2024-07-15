Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PPL by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 333,032 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $28.10. 1,006,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,085. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

