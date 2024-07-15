Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 310,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.54.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. 3,772,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

