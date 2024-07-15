Susquehanna Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $24.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Sunrun Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $14.58. 2,848,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,301. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $58,834.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $58,834.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,696.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

