Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 5,955 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 250,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,429. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

