Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ModivCare worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. 22,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,949. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $684.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Profile



ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

