Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,893 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 48,703 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $19,337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,381,000 after acquiring an additional 332,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.65. 85,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,196. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

