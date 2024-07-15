Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,577 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Costamare by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Costamare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.59. 157,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,362. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Costamare Company Profile

