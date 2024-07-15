Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 192,844 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 102,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 152.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 175,257 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $4,754,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VFC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. 1,401,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,630. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.