Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,099 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

HLX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 330,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

