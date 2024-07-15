Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vontier by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.38. 62,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

