Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

FRPT traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $136.35.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

