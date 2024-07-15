Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,765 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boeing by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,300,000 after buying an additional 78,068 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,109.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.74. 1,736,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,279,211. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.