Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPG by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TPG by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TPG by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TPG by 75.3% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $45.50. 141,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,161. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $47.20.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

