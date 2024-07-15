Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,765,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

HBNC traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. 82,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

